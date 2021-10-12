Dexia Sues Italian Region Again Over Crisis-Era Swaps

By Silvia Martelli (October 12, 2021, 4:59 PM BST) -- Dexia has sued a province of Italy as it seeks to enforce the terms of an agreement to restructure the province's debts, the latest in a series of disputes between the Italian bank and the region's authorities over the controversial swaps. Dexia Crediop SpA has hit Brescia with a derivatives claim at the High Court, seeking declarations that two interest rate swap transactions are valid under Italian law. The bank also wants to enforce a 2017 settlement it reached with Brescia following an earlier round of litigation over the swaps that started when the northern region launched a new lawsuit in...

