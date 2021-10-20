Jaguar Sues Car Exporter For £36M Over Unpaid Supplies

By Silvia Martelli (October 20, 2021, 3:09 PM BST) -- Jaguar has sued a company that exports cars to Poland for over £36 million ($50 million) in outstanding payments for vehicles and accessories the luxury automaker supplied. The holding company of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. said that it ended a supply contract with British Automotive Holding in 2020 because of "substantially overdue debt" that has not been paid yet, according to a High Court claim filed in late May, which has now been made public. British Automotive Holding and its Polish subsidiary owe Jaguar €36.5 million ($42.5 million) and £3.7 million for two different supplies of "vehicles, parts and accessories," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS