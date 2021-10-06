Axon Calls FTC Case At High Court 'As Important As It Gets'

By Christopher Cole (October 6, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Police body camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc. urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to take up its constitutional challenge of the Federal Trade Commission's structure and authority, saying the FTC "all but admits" that questions the company raised "are cert-worthy." The company filed a reply brief blasting the FTC's stance that justices should reject review of a split Ninth Circuit holding that Axon can't constitutionally challenge the FTC's powers while its administrative process plays out. An in-house administrative trial at the FTC on whether to unwind Axon's merger with an industry rival remains on hold during the court appeal....

