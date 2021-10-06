9th Circ. OKs EPA Weighing Costs In Water Permit Exceptions

By Morgan Conley (October 6, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday kept intact the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to give dozens of Montana wastewater treatment facilities flexibility to meet water quality standards, overturning a lower court that ruled the permits weren't strict enough. In a unanimous published opinion, the panel backed the EPA's approval of variance permits that gave 36 municipal wastewater treatment facilities more time to lower their nitrogen and phosphorus discharges because it wasn't economically feasible for the facilities to comply with previously determined water quality standards plan for the state. Nothing in the Clean Water Act prohibits the EPA from working with polluters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS