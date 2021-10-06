Senior NY Judge Flouting Vax Mandate Provokes Unions' Ire

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 6, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- New York state court employees facing termination if they fail to comply with the chief judge's COVID-19 vaccination mandate on Wednesday called out the comparatively light treatment of the lone judge flouting the order, Court of Appeals Judge Jenny Rivera. New York Court of Appeals Judge Jenny Rivera appeared remotely during arguments this week in Albany while her colleagues on the high court appeared in person. Judge Rivera has failed to comply with the court system's vaccination policy, two court employees told Law360, meaning that she provided no proof of vaccination and filed no exemption request since the policy went into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS