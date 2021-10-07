Dallas-Area Firm Adds IP-Focused Office In Austin

By Jessica Corso (October 7, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Ferguson Braswell Fraser Kubasta PC has opened an office in Austin, Texas, with the hiring of three attorneys whose small firm has done intellectual property work for clients like Whataburger and Frost Bank. Kirby Cronin, formerly of Cronin PLLC, will manage the new Austin office for Plano-based FBFK, the firm announced Tuesday. Cronin brings with him Cronin PLLC's other two attorneys — his wife, Jill Cronin, and Allison Copeland. Kirby Cronin has been appointed a shareholder at FBFK. All three are intellectual property attorneys with at least two decades of experience. Kirby Cronin focuses his practice on intellectual property transactions, counseling...

