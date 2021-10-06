Synthego Says It Doesn't Infringe Agilent CRISPR Patents

By Adam Lidgett (October 6, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Genome engineering company Synthego Corp. wants a California federal court to find that its products relating to the breakthrough gene-editing technology CRISPR don't infringe a pair of Agilent Technologies Inc. patents. Synthego launched a declaratory judgment lawsuit Tuesday asking the court to find that it does not infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 10,337,001 and 10,900,034. The suit said in June, Agilent asked Synthego if it wanted to license certain patents — including the two patents at issue in the lawsuit — related to guide RNAs. Agilent said in a letter Synthego could benefit from Agilent patents, but gave Synthego a tight deadline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS