Pot Atty Wants Canopy Added To $200M Suit Against Acreage

By Sam Reisman (October 6, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A cannabis attorney claiming he holds a financial stake in one of the original licensed medical marijuana businesses in New York asked to add pot giant Canopy Growth as a defendant in a sprawling, yearslong, $200 million lawsuit. Attorney David B. Feder has alleged that he is a majority owner in a company he says was squeezed out from a successful effort to net one of the Empire State's first 10 cannabis licenses, which is now in the hands of multistate operator Acreage Holdings Inc. In a raft of documents filed in Manhattan state court on Tuesday, Feder says he holds...

