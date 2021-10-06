Mallinckrodt Facing $93M Drug Royalty Claim In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (October 6, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC was hit with more legal woes related to sales of its Acthar Gel infantile spasms drug Wednesday after three individuals filed a suit in Delaware bankruptcy court asserting a $93 million royalties claim. The suit — coming a week after a bankruptcy judge told the drugmaker that claims for priority reimbursement for allegedly inflated Acthar prices will go to trial — claims Mallinckrodt has gone a year and a half without paying the royalties it promised the plaintiffs in a 2015 settlement. In their complaint, the three plaintiffs say they formed a partnership in 1999 to acquire the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS