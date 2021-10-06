Iowa Court Says Fraud Claim Revives Med Mal Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (October 6, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An Iowa appeals court on Wednesday revived a suit accusing health care providers of failing to timely diagnose a woman's kidney mass, which turned out to be cancerous, saying the suit was erroneously barred as untimely because a claim of fraudulent concealment was plausibly alleged. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel reversed a Polk County court's summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Paul Grossman, Mercy Medical Center and other health care providers in a suit accusing them of failing to timely diagnose a mass on Linda Berry's kidney, which had showed up on a CT scan as early as 2004...

