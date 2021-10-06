Cloudflare Beats Wedding Dress Companies' Copyright Suit

By Dave Simpson (October 6, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Network security company Cloudflare beat dress companies' claims that it aids copyright infringement by providing web services to counterfeit retailers selling knock-off dresses, after a California federal judge ruled Wednesday that based on the evidence presented Cloudflare doesn't materially contribute to the alleged infringement. U.S. District Judge ​​Vince Chhabria granted Cloudflare Inc. summary judgment in the contributory copyright infringement suit from Mon Cheri Bridals LLC and Maggie Sottero Designs LLC, noting that simply providing services to a copyright infringer does not qualify as a material contribution. "Because a reasonable jury could not — at least on this record — conclude that...

