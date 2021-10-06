Black Immigrants Claim Racism, Abuses At Miami ICE Facility

By Nathan Hale (October 6, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Immigrant advocacy groups called on federal officials Wednesday to take action in response to Black immigrants' allegations of a pattern of ongoing anti-Black racism and abuse at an immigration detention center outside of Miami. UndocuBlack Network, Haitian Bridge Alliance, Freedom for Immigrants, and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild demanded an investigation into the allegations and the release of all detainees at Krome North Service Processing Center, which is already the subject of a federal lawsuit by detainees over its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their 10-page complaint letter is addressed to officials with the Department of Homeland Security...

