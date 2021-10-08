Qui Tam Order Shows Concern Over FCA Plaintiffs' Leverage

By Jack Selden and Kya Henley (October 8, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Liability under the False Claims Act can result in potentially enormous payouts to individuals — and sometimes to companies — who alert the government to allegations of health care fraud. The payouts to the whistleblower or relator, which can be as much as 30% of the proceeds of the action or settlement, do not always attract those with valid claims.[1] While many relators bring FCA qui tam actions in good faith, believing that claims submitted to the government violated the law, others may be driven by greed to bring actions unsupported by evidence. But because of the highly punitive nature of the damages and civil monetary penalties in the statute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS