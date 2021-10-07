Chinese Turtle Smuggler Gets 7 Years For Laundering

By Ivan Moreno (October 7, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national who orchestrated the smuggling of at least 1,500 endangered turtles from the U.S. into China was sentenced to 38 months in prison Tuesday in New Jersey federal court after he pled guilty to money laundering. Kang Juntao coordinated the criminal transactions from his home in Hangzhou City, China, from June 2017 to December 2018 and bought the turtles from sellers on social media and reptile trade websites, federal prosecutors said in charging documents. He had intermediaries in five U.S. states who would collect the turtles and pass them on to someone else who would ship them to Hong...

