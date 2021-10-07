How To Navigate California's New Intrastate CBD Route

By Christian Foote (October 7, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that will allow California consumers to purchase food, beverage, dietary supplements and cosmetics manufactured with hemp-derived cannabinoids such as cannabidiol, or CBD. California A.B. 45, which was signed into law on Oct. 6, will fundamentally alter the CBD market in California and will create the nation's largest intrastate market for CBD-infused foods and beverages. Currently, California has a regulatory framework that permits CBD derived from cannabis to be added to food products and sold to adults, but only through licensed cannabis dispensaries. Outside this framework, any product added to food is regulated by...

