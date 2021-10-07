Real Estate Firm Gets Ex-Worker's Bias Case Narrowed

By Rachel Stone (October 7, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court threw out the bulk of a discrimination case brought by a Hispanic ex-employee who said she faced multiple transfers and terse interactions with higher-ups because of her ethnicity, but let her claim that the real estate firm she worked for unlawfully refused to promote her move ahead. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. issued an order Wednesday granting all but one part of RHP Properties' motion to dismiss Marylou "Luna" Perez's slew of federal and state law ethnic discrimination claims against her previous employer, finding many of her allegations time-barred. But her promotion-based claim could lead...

