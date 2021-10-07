Fla. Clinic Wants Reversal Of State Farm's Win In Billing Fight

By Carolina Bolado (October 7, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida health care clinic told the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday that a lower court erred in granting State Farm a win in the insurer's suit over $4.7 million in allegedly fraudulent billing, arguing that the court improperly disregarded key expert testimony on a technicality. In oral arguments in Miami, Richard Diaz, who represents Medical Wellness Services Inc., told an appellate panel that the trial court should not have disregarded the deposition testimony and report from Dr. Nicholas Suite, who was hired by Medical Wellness as an expert witness, because his report lacked "pinpoint" citations to his materials as required under...

