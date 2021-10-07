Broker Accused Of Duping NBA, NFL Players Must Pay $1.5M

By Max Jaeger (October 7, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A broker who allegedly swindled his NFL and NBA clients out of $12 million through a Ponzi scheme must stay out of the securities industry and finally pay $1.8 million in penalties he's owed the government for years, a Maryland federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte entered a default judgment against serially absent Jinesh P. Brahmbhatt after the Maryland man failed to appear for an order to show cause hearing. The court ordered him to disgorge $1.25 million and pay a $150,000 fine that he promised the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018. Now he's also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS