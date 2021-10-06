Judge Blocks Texas' 6-Week Abortion Law

By Katie Buehler (October 6, 2021, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday night halted the enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and allows individuals to sue providers and people who help women obtain abortions past that point. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of the Western District of Texas enjoined the state of Texas, its officers and private individuals from enforcing S.B. 8, or the Texas Heartbeat Act, after the U.S. Department of Justice had requested the injunction. Judge Pitman explained enforcement under the preliminary injunction includes "accepting or docketing, maintaining, hearing, resolving, awarding...

