The Term: Can The CIA Shield Its War On Terror Partners?

Law360 (October 7, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court capped its first oral arguments of the term with the case of Abu Zubaydah, the first detainee subjected to CIA torture during the war on terror. Can Zubaydah collect evidence to hold the CIA's alleged Polish collaborators liable? Journalist Spencer Ackerman joins Law360's The Term to break down the case. This Week S3, E2: Can The CIA Shield Its War On Terror Partners? Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the hosts are joined by...

