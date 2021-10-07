Employers 'Left Guessing' Over New Pension Watchdog Rules

By Martin Croucher (October 7, 2021, 2:36 PM BST) -- Companies with a staff retirement savings plan will have to use guesswork when making vital business decisions, a consultancy warned on Thursday, after it emerged that the pensions watchdog has not included an important consultation mechanism in its expanded powers. The Pensions Regulator has introduced two new circumstances under which it can issue contribution notices to businesses, requiring them to pay into, or offer security to, their retirement savings plans. But Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said that there is no option for a "clearance" process alongside the powers that would allow companies to get sign-off from the regulator before they take a...

