CMA Closes Probe Into RyanAir, BA Canceled COVID Flights

By J. Edward Moreno (October 7, 2021, 9:13 PM BST) -- Customers of RyanAir and British Airways won't be getting government-ordered refunds for flights canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 lockdowns after the U.K.'s consumer protection watchdog found that the country's laws weren't sufficiently clear to guarantee they'd get their money back under those circumstances. The Competition and Markets Authority announced Thursday that after a "thorough examination of the law," it found that passengers are only entitled to refunds when an airline cancels a flight and cannot provide alternatives, but it does not clearly cover instances where passengers are legally prohibited from getting on a particular flight but might be able to book another without extra...

