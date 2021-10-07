S&P Warns Business To Face More Climate Litigation

By Irene Madongo (October 7, 2021, 5:58 PM BST) -- Businesses could face an increase in lawsuits by investors if they feel companies are not making enough effort to meet climate change targets, which will ultimately have an impact on their finances and reputations, a ratings agency has warned. S&P published a study on Wednesday warning that as the global push toward decarbonization gathers pace, stakeholders such as investors and nongovernmental organizations will increasingly turn to litigation. It quoted a report by the London School of Economics, Colombia Law School and the Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy that said climate change-related court cases around the world nearly doubled between 2017 and...

