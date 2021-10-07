Banned Director Slapped With 11 More Years' Disqualification

By Irene Madongo (October 7, 2021, 1:37 PM BST) -- A former company director who was disqualified for seven years has been banned for a further 11 after he reappointed himself while barred from doing so, the Insolvency Service has said. Derek Milligan, 40, was the sole director of consultancy firm DMNE Ltd. and of another business, Dockyard Sunderland, when the Insolvency Service started probing his activities with DMNE, the agency said on Wednesday. Milligan, who is based in Sunderland, northeast England, was made bankrupt in August 2015 following a creditor's petition at court, and resigned as a director of Dockyard Sunderland, the Insolvency Service said. He had also failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS