Law Firm Escapes Negligence Suit Over Failed Jaguar Deal

By Silvia Martelli (October 7, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Thursday that even though a law firm was negligent when advising a businessman on a failed dealership deal with Jaguar Land Rover, that did not influence the outcome of the project. High Court Judge Sarah Falk concluded that although law firm Higgs & Sons failed to adequately advise James Brearley, a businessman in the car industry, on a deal he wanted to pursue with the automaker, the deal would have never been made anyway. This was because of a conflict of interest arising from Brearley's then-current role as a director of an automotive company that had previously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS