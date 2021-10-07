Ex-Top Trump Atty Launching DC Office For Browne George

By Justin Wise (October 7, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The former White House counsel to President Donald Trump is launching a Washington, D.C., office for Los Angeles-based litigation boutique Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP with a group of Trump administration and BigLaw alums. The firm announced Thursday that Pat Cipollone and five other attorneys will establish an office in the nation's capital. As part of the move, the firm plans to eventually change its name to Ellis George Cipollone. Name partners in addition to Cipollone will be Dennis Ellis and Eric George, who are both based in Southern California. The move marks Cipollone's return to the private...

