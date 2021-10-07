Sudan Targeted In Malaysian Oil Assets Dispute

By Caroline Simson (October 7, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Malaysia's state-owned petroleum company has filed a request for arbitration against Sudan after authorities in the northeast African nation moved to confiscate the company's assets amid allegations of corruption, marking only the second known instance of an investor-state claim against the country. Petronas confirmed on Thursday that it had initiated proceedings before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, saying that efforts by Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to amicably resolve the dispute through diplomatic channels have so far been unsuccessful. At issue are land and facilities owned by the oil and gas company located in the Sudanese capital of...

