Fed. Circ. Weighs Intel's Standing In Qualcomm IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (October 7, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday seemed inclined to agree with Intel that the threat of a future lawsuit by Qualcomm gives it standing to appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions upholding claims in two Qualcomm patents that had already been asserted in litigation against Apple.

Qualcomm Inc. told a three-judge panel during oral arguments that since it never sued Intel over the patents, no harm can come from the PTAB's decisions. Meanwhile, Intel Corp. argued that the threat of future litigation is real because the Apple products that Qualcomm accused of infringing used Intel's baseband processors. While the PTAB doesn't...

