UK Accountant Under Freezing Order Faces Contempt Charge

By Joanne Faulkner (October 7, 2021, 7:21 PM BST) -- A judge was urged Thursday to find that an accountant being chased for a slice of a €4.4 million ($5.1 million) fraud claim knowingly moved assets out of the reach of his creditor in violation of a freezing injunction. Andrew Fletcher QC, counsel for two Czech businessmen, claimed at the High Court that Perry Lewis, a former director of Shire Warwick Lewis Capital, did not disclose that he was entitled to an inheritance of approximately £326,000 ($444,000) as he "did not want it to fall into the hands of his creditors." Under cross-examination, Lewis told the court that he did not...

