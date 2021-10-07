AG Targets Philly Comic Con Organizer Over COVID Refunds

By Matt Fair (October 7, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania have filed suit against the organizer of a Philadelphia-area comic convention for allegedly refusing to provide refunds to ticket holders who were left in the lurch after the event was repeatedly pushed back due to the pandemic. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Great Conventions LLC and its owner, Christopher Wertz, ignored requests from ticket holders for refunds after the event was first postponed in March 2020 when the pandemic first broke out and then was called off indefinitely earlier this year. "COVID-related cancellations can't be an excuse for businesses to just walk away with consumers' money," Shapiro said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS