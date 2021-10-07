NJ Panel Revives Aetna's Fraud Claims Over Lab's Crimes

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 7, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday reinstated Aetna's claims alleging two minority owners of the now-defunct Biodiagnostic Laboratory Systems LLC reaped millions while the company engaged in a criminal bribery and kickback scheme, ruling that the insurer adequately spelled out its allegations. A three-judge Appellate Division panel concluded that Aetna Health Inc. and Aetna Life Insurance Company met the pleading requirements for their Insurance Fraud Prevention Act claim that father and daughter Robert W. Kerekes and Susan Nicoll knew about, but failed to disclose, the wrongdoing that ultimately led to criminal convictions against multiple BLS officials and physicians....

