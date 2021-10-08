REIT Tie-Ups In 2021 Set To Be Highest In Years

By McCord Pagan (October 8, 2021, 11:54 AM EDT) -- This year is on track to be the highest for real estate investment trust tie-ups for at least the last three years, a trend driven in part by factors such as high property prices and the return of large segments of the real estate market. There have already been 28 mergers and acquisitions between REITS as of the end of the third quarter of 2021, surpassing the 24 and 17 transactions that occurred for all of 2020 and 2019, respectively, according to data from Dealogic. The year is also on pace to beat out the 28 such deals in 2018, though...

