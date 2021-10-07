Judge Trims Securities Act Claims From Phony Pot Biz Suit

By Ethan Beberness (October 7, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Thursday tossed as time-barred several federal securities law claims against a Michigan car dealer who allegedly tricked a group of investors into pouring over $2 million into a fake cannabis company but allowed related claims to move forward. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese stated that only federal Securities Act claims on investments made before March 2017 by six of the 10 investors were affected by a one-year statute of limitation. Securities Act claims from the other four investors and several more federal claims tied to the Exchange Act, as well as alleged violations of state-level...

