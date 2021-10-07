Kirkland, Locke Lord Rep Comstock's $154M Bakken Sale

By Emma Whitford (October 7, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Texas-based natural gas driller Comstock Resources said Thursday it plans to sell its minority interests in more than 400 Bakken shale wells to Northern Oil & Gas, in a $154 million all-cash deal shaped by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Locke Lord LLP. Northern Oil & Gas Inc. of Minnetonka, Minnesota, will gain 4,500 barrels of daily production through the bolt-on acquisition, which is expected to close within 40 days, according to a press release. Locke Lord-advised Comstock Resources Inc. said it anticipates a pre-tax loss on the deal between $130 million and $140 million. Northern Oil already has ownership positions...

