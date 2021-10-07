Wash. Supreme Court Denies Review Of Youth Climate Suit

By Clark Mindock (October 7, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Washington's Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider a suit filed by children seeking to hold the state accountable for climate change, marking the latest defeat in the effort by youth to claim a constitutional right to a healthy environment. The state's highest court voted 7-2 against taking up the appeal filed by 13 young people who sought to overturn lower court rulings that said though the issue of climate change is a pressing and serious concern, it's one they would be better served to tackle through the political process. The two dissenting justices challenged the lower court's reasoning that the...

