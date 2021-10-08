No Win For Translation Co. In Court Reporter Contract Row

By Grace Dixon (October 8, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Civilian Board of Contract Appeals denied 15 challenges by a translation services company over court reporter contracts terminated by the Social Security Administration, ruling that the company didn't fulfill the terms and failed to justify why it had fallen short. The appeals board ruled that Carmazzi Global Solutions Inc. hadn't proffered any reasons supported by the language of its numerous contracts and task orders excusing its failure to provide court reporters for 100% of hearings as required. "The contractor has not identified facts to support its legal theory that its failure to perform any or all of the contracts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS