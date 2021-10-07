Why The Future Of Telehealth Parity Remains Murky

By Adriana Riviere-Badell and Alexandria Swette (October 7, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 17, the U.S. Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 42 doctors and nurses and nearly 100 other medical professionals for alleged health care fraud schemes that cost $1.4 billion in losses.[1] According to the DOJ, certain defendant telemedicine executives allegedly paid doctors and nurse practitioners to order unnecessary medical equipment, genetic and other diagnostic testing, and pain medications, either without any patient interaction or with only a brief telephonic conversation with patients they had never met or seen. Companies then allegedly purchased the orders for equipment, testing and medications in exchange for bribes or kickbacks and submitted false...

