Calif. Gov Approves Genetic Information Privacy Act

By Craig Clough (October 7, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Wednesday requiring direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies to obtain informed consent for the collection, use or disclosure of a consumer's genetic data. Senate Bill 41 also requires companies such as 23AndMe Inc. and Ancestry.com Inc. to destroy a consumer's genetic data sample within 30 days of that consumer's revocation of consent. The bill was introduced by Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Orange County, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A previous and broader version of the bill was vetoed by Newsom in 2020 after he expressed concerns that it could interfere with...

