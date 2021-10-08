American U. Students Take COVID-19 Tuition Fight to DC Circ.

By Khorri Atkinson (October 8, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Three American University students are urging the D.C. Circuit to overturn a district judge's May ruling they say erroneously tossed their consolidated proposed class action demanding tuition refunds from the institution after it transitioned to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students argued in their opening brief Thursday that the breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims should be revived because they have paid the university tens of thousands of dollars in tuition and fees in exchange for an in-person educational experience for the Spring 2020 semester, which they never received. The challengers insisted they have plausibly pled the existence of...

