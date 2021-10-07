Uncertainty Lingers Over Dubai Arbitration Center Decree

By Caroline Simson (October 7, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A number of critical questions remain unanswered just under a month after a surprise decree in Dubai abolished the Dubai International Financial Centre-London Court of International Arbitration, a popular outpost of the U.K.-based institution, the LCIA said on Thursday. The LCIA said that "outstanding questions which must be resolved as a matter of urgency" include the current status of the DIFC-LCIA casework team, their ability to access the funds held by the Arbitration Institute in the DIFC on behalf of the parties to existing DIFC-LCIA cases, and the way in which the authorities in the emirate intend to equip the Dubai...

