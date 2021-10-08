Judge Blocks Insurer's Appeal Bid Over Duke's Antitrust Suits

By Daphne Zhang (October 8, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge denied Endurance Risk Solutions Assurance Co.'s bid for appeal in a coverage dispute over two antitrust class actions against Duke University, finding the carrier failed to show that an interlocutory appeal is needed for the case. U.S. District Judge Terrence William Boyle said the carrier was not able to convince the court that there are "exceptional circumstances" in the case for him to grant an interlocutory appeal. The judge has ruled that Endurance must face Duke University's suit seeking coverage for two underlying antitrust class actions alleging the university suppressed faculty wages. "The court is unpersuaded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS