Albright Says Improper Venue Dooms IP Suit Against Instacart

By Adam Lidgett (October 7, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has tossed a lawsuit claiming that Instacart infringed a series of patents related to job searching, citing improper venue. In an order issued Wednesday, Judge Albright granted Instacart's bid to dismiss the suit from GreatGigz Solutions LLC after he found that "GreatGigz fails to identify a physical place, of business, of the defendant." While GreatGigz tried to argue that an Instacart WeWork membership in Austin and a storage facility in Austin made the Western District the right venue, Judge Albright disagreed. He said that the membership nor the storage space were Instacart's "regular and...

