College's Unvaccinated Athletes Can Play, 6th Circ. Says

By Max Jaeger (October 7, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday unanimously upheld a lower court injunction allowing unvaccinated athletes at Western Michigan University to compete pending an ongoing lawsuit, finding that the school wrongly sidelined them. "To sum up, defendants likely violated plaintiffs' First Amendment rights. The critical first stay factor thus favors plaintiffs," the appeals court said in its order, describing it as "a close call." Four members of the women's soccer team argued that WMU President Edward Montgomery, Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard and the university's board of trustees violated the First Amendment's free exercise clause by denying them religious exemptions to the school's vaccine...

