Alaska Sues US Gov't In River Ownership Row

By Andrew McIntyre (October 8, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The State of Alaska is claiming it owns the land underneath four rivers and has filed suit against the federal government, which so far has not recognized state ownership of the land. At issue is land underneath the Bettles and Dietrich rivers, as well as land under the south and middle forks of the Koyukuk River. The state brought the action under the Quiet Title Act and Declaratory Judgement Act, both of which give federal district courts the authority to step in during such disputes. "The federal government continues to deny the obvious in a bald attempt to block the State of Alaska...

