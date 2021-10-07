EEOC Strikes $1M Deal With Ill. Meat Plant To End Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (October 7, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Chicago meat processing plant agreed Thursday to fork over $1.1 million to resolve the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit claiming the plant had a practice of passing over Black job applicants for nearly a decade and subjected Black employees to racial slurs and harassment. As the three-year consent decree filed in Illinois federal court laid out, the deal between Chicago Meat Authority Inc. and the EEOC requires the company to create a settlement fund, in addition to imposing policy changes. Chicago Meat Authority continues to deny the discrimination allegations, the consent decree noted. The $1.1 million settlement fund will...

