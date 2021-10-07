Sports Tech News Website Hits Chapter 11 With Plans For Sale

By Rick Archer (October 7, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Online sports technology news provider SportTechie Inc. filed for Chapter 11 Thursday in a Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it will seek to escape more than $2 million in debt with a quick sale to a subsidiary of Advance Publications Inc. SportTechie's Chapter 11 filings said it had failed to attract enough investors to pay off its debts and had determined that a sale to Leaders Group, the publisher of the Sports Business Journal, was the best way forward. "Together we will expand our talented teams, grow our market-leading offerings and continue to be an invaluable resource for every current and aspiring...

