T-Mobile Called To Court For 'SIM-swap' Schemes

By J. Edward Moreno (October 8, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida man said T-Mobile's lax security measures caused him to lose nearly $240,000 in cryptocurrency due to a "SIM-swap" account takeover scheme. In a suit filed Thursday, Edward Mendez told a Florida federal judge that T-Mobile USA Inc. was negligent in regard to customer's security and data, which led to him twice falling prey to SIM-swapping hackers. SIM-swapping is when wireless carriers are duped into transferring access to a customer's cellphone number to a SIM card controlled by a hacker, the complaint says. Mendez added that it "is not an isolated criminal act, as it requires the wireless carrier's active...

