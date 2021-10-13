Rule To Strengthen Fla. Judges' Bar Complaints Worries Attys

By Carolina Bolado (October 13, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A proposed new Florida Bar rule that would give additional weight to attorney misconduct complaints from judges appears poised for approval by the Florida Supreme Court, despite concerns from bar defense counsel about lengthening the already arduous disciplinary process and the potential for abuse. With a 40-1 vote in favor by the Florida Bar Board of Governors and no public comments on the proposed amendment to Rule 3-7.18, all that's left is for the state's highest court to sign off on the changes, which would ensure that any attorney discipline complaints from judges would get reviewed by the high court even...

