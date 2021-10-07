Fed. Circ. Outlines Willfulness, Enhanced Damages Standards

By Ryan Davis (October 7, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A recent Federal Circuit decision has highlighted that standards used by juries to decide if patent infringement was willful are different from those used by judges to decide if enhanced damages are warranted, and that the sometimes-conflated concepts require distinct legal inquiries. When a jury finds that a patent was willfully infringed, the judge can decide to increase the damages award by up to three times. But the Federal Circuit recently pointed out that a finding that enhanced damages are warranted must clear a higher bar than a finding of willfulness. In a Sept. 28 decision reinstating enhanced damages against Cisco...

