Fla. Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Chauvin's Atty

By Nathan Hale (October 7, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A South Florida man faces up to five years in prison after admitting that he threatened the defense attorney of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. William John Hartnett, 42, of Coral Gables, Florida, pled guilty to one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communications during a hearing Wednesday in federal court in Miami, according to court records. Hartnett admitted that on April 6 he placed a call from Miami to the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which funded Chauvin's defense, and left a message threatening...

